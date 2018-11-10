National Food Collection underway for sixth year

More than 660 stores around the country are taking part in the sixth National Food Collection held in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

Throughout the day people can donate non-perishable foodstuffs that will be distributed among socially weaker groups of the population, single parents, senior citizens and others.

The annual food drive is traditionally organised by Business for Society, along with other NGOs.

Last year people donated some 397 tonnes of foodstuffs to the needy.