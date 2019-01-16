National Film Museum “NaFilM” opens to the public

The National Film Museum “NaFilM”, a student project five years in the making, has opened to the public.

Building on their pop-up exhibitions and temporary installations, NaFilM found a permanent home in central Prague this past summer, at the home of the Supraphon music studio.

NaFilM cofounder Terezie Křížkovská told Radio Prague in an earlier interview their dream had been to establish an innovative, hands-on, interactive museum showcasing Czech film history.