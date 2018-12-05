National Centre for Combatting Organized Crime warns of “uncontrolled entry “ of Muslims

The National Centre for Combatting Organized Crime has warned that “uncontrolled numbers of people practicing Islam entering the country” presents a security threat.

In its annual report the centre says it has registered an increasing number of firms and agencies owned by Muslims being set up in the Czech Republic for the purpose of settling visas and residence permits for Muslims to this country.

The centre says the long and short term residence permits are often requested for the purpose of accompanying sick relatives to Czech spas and that many of these clients are spending large sums of money which it is difficult to trace.