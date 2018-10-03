National architecture prize goes to Dolní Břežany sports hall

This year's National Prize for Architecture has been awarded to the Sporadical studio for the new sports hall at Dolní Břežany primary school. Judges said the rounded, ellipsoidal building, which mirrors its surroundings, cleverly masks its true dimensions.

More than 160 ateliers with over 200 projects implemented in the Czech Republic between January 2017 and March 2018 had been entered in the 25th year of the competition. The five-member international jury had initially selected 42 finalists.