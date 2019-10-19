Museum to Czech RAF pilots opens in Ivančice

A muzeum dedicated to RAF pilot Emil Boček and the other 2,000 Czech airmen who fought in the British Royal Airforce in WWII opened in the town of Ivančice on Friday.

The exposition documents the fate of RAF pilots and includes a collection of pictures, papers and artefacts donated by their families. The museum‘s opening was attended by the last surviving Czech RAF pilot 96-year-old Emil Boček, who was briefly released from hospital for the occasion.

The museum with its RAF house, restaurant and wine bar is the undertaking of Boček’s close friend and admirer Jan Dasovský.

War hero General Emil Boček was hospitalized with heart problems at the Brno Faculty Hospital on Friday. No details regarding his health have been released to the press.