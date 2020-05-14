Museum of Totalitarianism could be set up in Prague’s Strahov Stadium

The long-planned Museum of Totalitarianism, a project long in the making, could be located in the premises of the Strahov Stadium in Prague, representatives of two ruling coalition parties (TOP 09, Mayors and Independents) announced on Wednesday.

The planned reconstruction of the stadium is yet to go ahead and could cost around CZK 1.2 billion. In the interim, the representatives said the museum could be housed in the House of the Page of the Lords, in Hradčany.