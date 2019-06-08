Museum Night kicks off in 52 Prague museums and galleries

The annual Festival of Museum Nights, which opened in the West Bohemian spa town of Karlovy Vary in mid- May, will culminate in Prague on Saturday June 8th. The city’s 52 museums and galleries will be open to the public between 7pm and 1 am, offering visitors special programs including lectures, film-screenings, art competitions and concerts.

Prague city transport has extended tram and bus operations into the early hours in order to accommodate visitors. In the course of the last three weeks over 500 museums and cultural institutions in 158 towns and cities opened their doors to the public on a selected night.