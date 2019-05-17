Munifesto Film Festival celebrates Masaryk University centenary

A film festival being held in tandem with the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Masaryk University kicks off in Brno on Friday.
The three-day Munifesto Film Festival will feature 19 screenings leading school personalities in education and other fields, as well as student films.
Among those invited is filmmaker Martin Huba, who directed a biopic of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, the first Czechoslovak president.
