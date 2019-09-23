Municipalities given a year to make their web-pages disability-friendly

Municipalities around the country have been given a year to make their web pages user-friendly for disabled and elderly citizens, according to a new Interior Ministry regulation.

This will necessitate a suitable presentation with regard to size, style and layout and a text that is optimal for reading programs for the blind. Newly-set up web pages must meet the criteria from the outset.

The ministry said even the smallest municipalities should have no problem meeting the criteria since work on their web pages is usually done by IT specialists via outsourcing.