Munich and Pittsburgh Agreements to go on display in Prague

Valuable documents related to the foundation of Czechoslovakia are set to go on display at the newly reconstructed National Museum in Prague on Friday. The original documents will be part of an exhibition commemorating 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia.

The original documents include the Munich agreement, which granted Nazi Germany large parts of Czechoslovakia, inhabited mostly by ethnic Germans, and the Pittsburgh Agreement, a memorandum of understanding between the Czech and Slovak immigrant communities to create an independent republic.

The main National Museum building at the top of Wenceslas square will ceremonially re-open on Sunday after major renovations with video-mapping on the façade of the building. The the museum will be remain open to visitors free of charge until December 31.