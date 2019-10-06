Mrkvička, Beňačková and Svěrák honoured at Thálie awards

Actor Ladislav Mrkvička and opera singer Gabriela Beňačková received lifetime achievement awards at the Thálie theatre awards in Prague on Saturday night.

The Czech Theatre Academy also presented a new prize, for extraordinary contribution to the art of theatre, to Zdeněk Svěrák, who is also very famous for his screen roles. Both he and Mrkvička received standing ovations during the ceremony at the National Theatre.

Prizes were also awarded in many other categories during the annual event.