MPs: Zeman and Mynář did not endanger top courts’ independence

The Chamber of Deputies judiciary subcommittee says the independence of the Supreme Administrative Court and the Constitutional Court was not endangered by communications with the president, Miloš Zeman, and his chancellor, Vratislav Mynář. Chairman Pavel Blažek said this position had been reached unanimously by the subcommittee. It also recommended that judges report any attempts to sway their rulings to the chairs of their courts.

Mr. Zeman and his right hand man have been accused in recent weeks of seeking to influence court decisions. Mr. Mynář, who appeared before the judiciary subcommittee last week, denies any wrongdoing.