MPs want August 21 to become Memorial Day for victims of invasion

MPs from all deputies’ clubs in the lower house, with the exception of the Communists, have supported a proposal to make August 21 a Memorial Day for victims of invasion and occupation. The draft amendment to the law on State Holidays was signed by 90 deputies.

According to the proposal, the night of August 20 to 21, 1968, when the Soviet-led troops invaded Czechoslovakia to crush the Prague Spring reform movement, was one of the most tragic days in Czechoslovak modern history. If approved by the Senate and the President, the day would become a day of significance rather than a state holiday.