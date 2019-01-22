MPs vote to return sick pay for first three days of illness

Ian Willoughby
22-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Chamber of Deputies has voted to return pay for the first three days of illness to Czech employees from July of next year. In their first session following a seasonal break, MPs overruled a Senate veto of a bill to that effect, which was tabled by the Social Democrats.

Senators argued that the current legislation – under which the first three days are unpaid – keeps the sickness rate down. However, the minister of labour and social affairs, Jana Maláčová of the Social Democrats, said employees should not be punished for being unwell.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 