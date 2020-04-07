MPs vote to extend state of emergency to end of April

The Czech lower house has voted to extend the current state of emergency until April 30. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš had asked MPs to keep the measure in place for a second 30-day period, meaning until May 11. However, government figures had earlier signalled that they would be satisfied with an extension till the end of April, a date preferred by a number of opposition parties.

The government initially declared a state of emergency in an effort to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

During a debate lasting several hours, the government faced criticism from the opposition as well as demands for a clear plan of return to normal life in the Czech Republic. Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said that this would occur after Easter.

Interior Minister Jan Hamáček told the Chamber of Deputies that the current situation was the biggest security challenge to the Czech Republic since World War II.