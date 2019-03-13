MPs vote to create National Sports Agency to handle subsidies in place of Education Ministry

MPs have backed a proposal to establish a National Sports Agency that, among other things, would take over responsibility from the Ministry of Education for distributing state subsidies in this area.

The lower house of Parliament had moved to establish the agency last autumn as part of a broader overhaul of state support for sport, citing a need for greater transparency and simplification of the process.

According to a survey of the Czech Union of Sports, which backed the proposal, most of the country’s nearly 7,500 clubs lack money to hire qualified trainers and host children’s activities.

In addition, the Union argues that due to the complexity of subsidy programmes, clubs have difficulty in applying for money under the current system.