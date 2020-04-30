MPs urge Office of the President to help explain suspicions around Senator Kubera’s death

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the lower house has criticized the Office of the President for failing to explain its role in the pressure to which the late speaker of the Senate Jaroslav Kubera was subjected in connection with his planned trip to Taiwan.

Mr. Kubera’s wife has indicated that the enormous pressure he was under, as well as veiled threats believed to have been made by Chinese representatives, led to his early demise due to what is believed to have been a massive heart attack.

The Office of the President reportedly handed over to Mr. Kubera a letter from the Chinese ambassador shortly before his death. President Zeman likewise attempted to dissuade Mr. Kubera from making the trip.