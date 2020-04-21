MPs unlikely to lift immunity of Okamura party MP over hate speech

The Czech lower house is unlikely to lift the parliamentary immunity of Karla Maříková, an MP with Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy party. Police had been seeking to file hate speech charges against the deputy. However, the lower house’s Mandate and Immunity Committee did not come to a unanimous position on the matter, the Czech News Agency reported.

In a Facebook post in January 2019 Ms. Maříková compared immigrants to invasive species of plants and animals and said they should be banned from entering the European Union.