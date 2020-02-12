MPs to elect new ombudsman

Czech MPs are set to elect a new ombudsman on Wednesday. There are three candidates for the post of public advocate: Stanislav Křeček, a former MP and deputy ombudsman, Vít Alexander Schorm, who is Czech government commissioner at the European Court of Human Rights, and Jan Matys, a lawyer. Whoever gets the position will replace Anna Šabatová, who has been ombudswoman since 2014. If a first vote on Wednesday afternoon fails to find a successor a second vote will be held.
