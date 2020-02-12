Broadcast Archive

MPs to elect new ombudsman

Ian Willoughby
12-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech MPs are set to elect a new ombudsman on Wednesday. There are three candidates for the post of public advocate: Stanislav Křeček, a former MP and deputy ombudsman, Vít Alexander Schorm, who is Czech government commissioner at the European Court of Human Rights, and Jan Matys, a lawyer. Whoever gets the position will replace Anna Šabatová, who has been ombudswoman since 2014. If a first vote on Wednesday afternoon fails to find a successor a second vote will be held.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 