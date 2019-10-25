MPs to debate proposal raising taxes on alcohol, cigarettes

The lower house of Parliament has approved the agenda of an extraordinary meeting to discuss raising taxes on alcohol and tobacco products, as well as increasing a parental support subsidy.

Monday’s initial meeting was called by MPs from ANO-Social Democrat minority government, as well as deputies from the Communist party.

The government proposals raising the parental allowance to CZK 300,000 as of January, up from CZK 220,000 now. Opposition parties support the idea but want a wider range of families to be eligible for it.