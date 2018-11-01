MPs support forming new National Sports Agency

MPs have given their initial backing to a proposal to establish a National Sports Agency that, among other things, would take over responsibility for distributing state subsidies in this area from the Ministry of Education.
Following a three-hour debate in a first reading on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies moved to establish the agency as part of a broader overhaul of state support for sport.
According to a survey of the Czech Union of Sports, which backs the proposal, most of the nearly 7,500 clubs lack money for hiring qualified trainers and children’s activities and believe a new system for allocating subsidies is needed.
