MPs reject Senate proposal on background music copyright fees

Brian Kenety
01-02-2019
MPs have rejected a Senate proposal to ease copyright law by not requiring entities, such as pubs and restaurants, to pay fees to play background music.

The Ministry of Culture, as well as some 1,600 artists, had come out in opposition to the proposal, put forth by Senator Ivo Valenta (unaffiliated).

Opponents argue that it contravenes both Czech and European Union law, and goes against an EU Court of Justice ruling.

 
 
 
 
