MPs reject lifting Communist colleague’s immunity to face defamation charge

The Chamber of Deputies voted on Wednesday not to lift the parliamentary immunity of Communist MP Zdeněk Ondráček so that police could pursue defamation charges against him, lodged by former Presidential candidate Michal Horáček.
Horáček filed the charges in response to claims Ondráček made during the presidential campaign that he had collaborated with the Communist-era secret police (StB) and worked as an illegal moneychanger.
According to Ondráček, documents show that the StB had given Horáček the codename of “Sázkař”, which translates into English as “bookmaker” or “punter”.
