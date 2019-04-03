MPs reject Civic Democrats’ attempt to remove Klaus as committee chair

MP Václav Klaus Jr., who was recently expelled from the Civic Democrats, will remain the chairman of the lower house’s education committee. The committee’s members rejected the party’s nominee to replace Mr. Klaus, Martin Baxa, in a vote on Wednesday.

Under an agreement on the division of posts in the current Chamber of Deputies, the chairmanship of the education committee belongs to the Civic Democrats.

The party’s leader, Petr Fiala, said the situation represented a break with custom in the lower house.