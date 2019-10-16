MPs propose legalising euthanasia for Czech citizens, permanent residents

MPs from the ruling centre-right ANO party and the opposition Pirate Party say that by March 2020 they expect to table a draft law legalising euthanasia by doctors under certain circumstances and strict conditions.

Věra Procházková (ANO), the bill’s chief author, says it is unclear whether there is enough support in the lower house of Parliament for it to pass.

She told journalists she was compelled to legalise euthanasia after her mother deliberately overdosed on morphine in the final stage of a chronic disease.

The draft bill also aims to develop palliative care for the dying – services devoted to alleviating pain and providing psychological counselling to terminally ill patients as well as their families.

In order to avoid “euthanasia tourism” from countries where the practice is illegal, the MPs envision allowing only Czech citizens or foreigners with permanent residence to seek physician-assisted suicide.