MPs pass law to sanction multiple voting in EP elections

Multiple voting in the European Parliament elections will be classified as a misdemeanour and fined with up to CZK 10,000 under an amendment to the law on the EP elections passed by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday.

The change, which complies with the European Council's decision, will take effect as of next year if it is approved by the Senate and signed into law by President Miloš Zeman.

The opposition Pirate Party failed with their proposal to introduce voting for MEPs at Czech embassies abroad.