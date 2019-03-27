MPs name right-wing politician Ladislav Jakl to Broadcasting Council

MPs voted in a secret ballot to name Ladislav Jakl, a controversial politician who ran unsuccessfully for the Senate, to the Radio and Television Council.

Jakl, who long served as the right-hand man of former president Václav Klaus, received 88 votes in the second round of the secret ballot, 6 more than he needed. He was nominated by the opposition far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party.

Among other things, the Radio and Television Council grants, modifies and withdraws broadcasting licences, oversees the plurality of programme offerings and information, and ensures the independence of broadcasters.