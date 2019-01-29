MPs may have salaries cut over unexcused no-shows

Czech MPs may have their salaries cut if they fail to turn up for lower house sessions or meetings of committees of which they are members. Pirate Party MP Jakub Michálek told iDnes.cz that representatives of different parties’ parliamentary groups had agreed to discuss the matter later this week.

A law docking deputies’ salaries and benefits if they do not officially excuse themselves from two or more sessions or committee meetings has been on the statute books for two decades. However, no body has been charged with implementing the legislation.

Mr. Michálek has proposed that the lower house’s Organisational Committee assume responsibility and begin fining MPs for unexplained absenteeism, iDnes.cz reported.