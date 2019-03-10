MPs due to vote on Church restitution tax proposal rejected by Senate

MPs are set to vote again this week in favour of a proposal to tax financial compensation awarded to churches in lieu of property that could not be returned in restitution.
The Senate had rejected the Communist-drafted proposal, arguing it was unconstitutional and unjust to tax money paid in compensation for properties confiscated by the former regime.
The Communists have conditioned their tolerance of the minority government comprised of the ANO and Social Democrat parties on the proposal passing.
They estimate the Czech state stands to recover about 380 million crowns annually from the roughly 2 billion crowns it now transfers to 16 churches and a Jewish federation under bilateral agreements.
