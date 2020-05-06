MPs due to postpone EET sales records system until end-2020

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the government wants to temporarily scrap electronic sales records system, a project that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has long championed as being key to reducing tax evasion.

MPs are expected to approve the decision to postpone the EET project, which Babiš introduced in 2016 when he was finance minister, until the end of 2020. It is part of a set of measures aimed at helping small companies.

The EET was to be introduced in three stages over a number of years, starting in December 2016, when it applied to restaurants and accommodation facilities.

As of March 2017, it also became mandatory for wholesalers and retailers. The final stage will apply to craftspeople and food producers.