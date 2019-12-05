MPs approve state budget for 2020 with CZK 40 bn deficit

The lower house of Parliament on Wednesday approved the 2020 state budget, with a projected CZK 40 billion crown deficit.

The budget was passed by 108 votes in the 200-member lower house, winning approval from the governing coalition of ANO and the Social Democrats, as well as the Communist Party. The opposition MPs voted against the bill.

The budget forecasts state expenditures of CZK 1.618 billion and revenues of CZK 1.578 billion. After winning approval of the lower house, it will have to be signed into law by the President.