MPs approve fining retailers up to CZK 50 mn for selling ‘dual quality’ food, products

Czech MPs have approved the government draft amendment to the Food and Consumer Protection acts to impose steep fines on retailers selling “dual quality” food and other products.

If signed into law, retailers who sell inferior quality products that appear to be the same as superior ones sold elsewhere in the EU could be fined up to 50 million crowns.

The Czech Republic has long pushed for the EU to ban “dual quality” product sales, arguing that the Single Market should not have de facto double standards.

Currently, for example, the same brand of frozen fish fingers sold in Germany may have 20 percent more actual fish (i.e. fewer fillers, such as breadcrumbs) than the version sold here.

Under EU law, if the packing accurately lists the ingredients or contents the practice is legal.