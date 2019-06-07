MPs approve changes to law on electronic cash registers

The lower house of Parliament on Friday approved changes to the law on electronic cash registers. The MPs voted in favour of exempting certain social services from the duty to report their earnings electronically.

Despite protests from the opposition, the ruling coalition of ANO and Social Democrats also pushed through extending the EET’s online reporting requirements to other professions, including doctors, artisans and tradesmen.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš introduced the EET in 2016, when he was the finance minister, to counter the grey economy and tax fraud.