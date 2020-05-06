Broadcast Archive

MPs approve bill for maths not to be compulsory leaving exam subject

Brian Kenety
06-05-2020
Mathematics may no longer be a compulsory subject for Czech leaving exams to earn a high school high school. MPs approved a government proposal on the matter on Wednesday within the framework of an amendment to the Education Act.

If the Senate also approves the bill, high school students will continue to be able to choose between taking a leaving exam in mathematics or a foreign language in the future. The state exam should be limited to didactic tests.

 
 
 
 
