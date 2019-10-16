MPs agree to stricter rules for breeders, ‘puppy farms’

Rules for breeding dogs and commercial “puppy farms” are likely to further tighten.

An amendment to the Veterinary Act approved by MPs on Wednesday, among other measures, would require breeders of three or more dogs to report their activity, and require all puppies to have ID chips ahead of being sold.

In May, the Czech government amended the Act on the Protection of Animals against Cruelty as part of a crackdown on puppy farms and other commercial pet breeders operating under “unfavourable conditions” or on such a large scale as “to cause suffering or deny dogs and cats their needs”.

MP Monika Červíčková (ANO) had pushed for the chips requirement. Her proposal to explicitly prohibit the operation of shelters that did not cooperate with municipalities in caring for stray and abandoned animals was rejected.