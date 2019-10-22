MPs agree to late session for keenly observed vote on Czech TV reports

MPs should hold a vote on Czech Television annual reports on Thursday night even if the session runs past 9 p.m. under a deal agreed by various parties’ deputies groups. The Mayors and Independents and TOP 09 welcomed the decision, which they said increased the chances of the reports for 2016 and 2017 being approved.
Voting on the reports has repeatedly been postponed. Attention is focused on the matter because failure to approve them could lead to the removal of the broadcasting council. That in turn could see the current director general of Czech Television being replaced.
