MP Helena Válková named Commissioner for Human Rights

MP Helena Válková (ANO), the newly appointed government Commissioner for Human Rights, plans to focus on protecting the rights of children, seniors, the socially disadvantaged and handicapped people.

Válková, a former minister of justice who helped draft a law strengthening the rights of victims of crime, said she plans to retain her seat in the lower house of Parliament.

The position of Commissioner for Human Rights had been vacant since Martina Štěpánková stepped down at the end of March, less than a year after taking office.