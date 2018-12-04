MP Feri on Politico’s “dreamers” list

The youngest Czech deputy in the Czech lower house Dominik Feri (22) from TOP 09 has appeared on Politico’s list of 28 people who are shaping, shaking and stirring Europe.

The people listed are divided into three categories :doers, dreamers and disruptors. Dominik Feri appears eighth on the list of dreamers.

Dominik Feri, who was on the local council of his home town Teplice at the age of 18,won a seat in the lower house in last year’s parliamentary elections. He is the youngest ever MP in the country’s history.