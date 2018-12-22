MP facing criminal complaint for dubbing Havel “one of biggest traitors”

MP Lubomír Volný of Freedom and Direct Democracy is facing a criminal complaint of defamation and false accusation for saying Václav Havel had been “one of the country’s biggest traitors,” iDnes.cz reported. Mr. Volný made the comment in connection with the seventh anniversary of the dissident turned president’s death this week.

The legal action has been taken by citizen Martin Pilc, who reported the matter to the police after Mr. Volný attacked Havel in a Facebook post. The MP says he is “looking forward” to the Chamber of Deputies lifting his immunity so he can face trial over the matter.