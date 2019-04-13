Mothers to hold breastfeeding protest at banks

Czech mothers are planning protests against a bank accused of refusing to allow a woman to breastfeed on its premises. Mothers around the country came together on Facebook and decided to breastfeed their children at branches of Raiffeisenbank bank at 11 am on Monday.

The main gathering will be at the branch on Prague’s Wenceslas Square where the conflict between a mother and security took place. The bank said its employee had not thrown the woman out but only asked her to cover herself. It sent a letter of apology to the client in question.