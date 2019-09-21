Most expensive painting by Kupka on display in Opočno

Dozens of people attended the launch of an exhibition of František Kupka’s painting, entitled Plochy příčné II (Diagonal Surfaces II), at the Opočno castle in East Bohemia.

The painting will be on display for only two days before returning to its owner, a private collector. In May this year, the painting sold at an auction for 78 million crowns, setting a new Czech art auction record.

The 1923 oil on canvas is a pure example of geometric abstraction and is said to be among the most important works by František Kupka.