Most Czechs will celebrate arrival of 2020 at home

The majority of Czechs (81 percent) will celebrate the arrival of the New Year at home or among their relatives and close friends. Four percent of respondents plan to go to a restaurant or club and twelve percent said they had no special plans for the big night. Three percent of Czechs will see the New Year in abroad.

Czechs will spend on average 2,290 crowns on food, drink and fireworks this year; a 16 percent increase on last year. Thirty-one percent of respondents said they would toast the New Year with champagne, 26 percent will opt for wine and 18 percent with beer.