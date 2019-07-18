Most Czechs unhappy with salary, study shows

A June study conducted by the Public Opinion Research Centre (CVVM) shows that around three fifths of respondents believe they are being paid less than they deserve at their current job, while only a third believes it receives a sufficient salary. Furthermore, nearly 80 percent say they are not worried of losing their job.

However, the majority of respondents said that they are happy with their current positions, despite being underpaid. Around three quarters said that they have good relations at work - a factor which CVVM says is closely related to job satisfaction.