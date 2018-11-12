Most Czech households have no trouble meeting their financial needs

The number of Czech families who have a problem making ends meet on their family budget has dropped to its lowest since 2012, according to the results of a survey conducted by the CVVM agency.
Fifty-four percent of respondents said they had no trouble meeting their needs on their present income, while 43 percent said this presented a difficulty. Twenty-two percent of households consider themselves poor, and 12 percent are in serious financial straits.
The number of households which consider themselves poor in the over-60 age bracket is 32 percent. According to CVVM, the financial situation of Czech households has gradually been improving since 2012.
Czech folk artist’s award from Vladimir Putin sparks controversy
Camera traps shed new light on wildcat presence in Czech Republic
Czech PM at security conference: We need to speak more about Schengen, less about the euro
World booksellers withdraw from Abe platform in solidarity with Czech colleagues
Modern technology helping retrace ancient Czech roads