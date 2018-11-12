Most Czech households have no trouble meeting their financial needs

Daniela Lazarová
12-11-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The number of Czech families who have a problem making ends meet on their family budget has dropped to its lowest since 2012, according to the results of a survey conducted by the CVVM agency.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they had no trouble meeting their needs on their present income, while 43 percent said this presented a difficulty. Twenty-two percent of households consider themselves poor, and 12 percent are in serious financial straits.

The number of households which consider themselves poor in the over-60 age bracket is 32 percent. According to CVVM, the financial situation of Czech households has gradually been improving since 2012.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30