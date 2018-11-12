Most Czech households have no trouble meeting their financial needs

The number of Czech families who have a problem making ends meet on their family budget has dropped to its lowest since 2012, according to the results of a survey conducted by the CVVM agency.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they had no trouble meeting their needs on their present income, while 43 percent said this presented a difficulty. Twenty-two percent of households consider themselves poor, and 12 percent are in serious financial straits.

The number of households which consider themselves poor in the over-60 age bracket is 32 percent. According to CVVM, the financial situation of Czech households has gradually been improving since 2012.