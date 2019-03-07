Moscow to respond to Russian diplomat’s ban to enter Czechia

Moscow will respond to the decision of the Czech authorities not to allow a Russian Foreign Ministry official to enter the country, the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The man, who travelled to the Czech Republic as part of an official Russian delegation to participate in a meeting of the Russian-Czech intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation was refused entry to the Czech Republic "for security reasons". The incident happened on March 4.
Mrs Zakharova said that the “confrontational attack will not remain without an adequate response.”
