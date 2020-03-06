Moscow criticizes renaming of Prague square

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticised the decision of the Prague authorities to rename the city square in front of Russia’s embassy in honour of slain Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov.
The square was renamed on February 27, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Nemtsov’s killing, while a nearby pathway was named after investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, shot to death in 2006.
Mrs Zakharova has called the act absurd and inexplicable, adding that similar steps, which try to influence domestic policy in other countries, infringe on international law.
First three cases of coronavirus infection reported in Czech Republic
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Czech biochemist involved in developing potential coronavirus treatment
Coronavirus: no cases confirmed in Czech Republic so far
Coronavirus: American student, Ecuadoran traveller among five cases in Czech Republic