Mortimer fells 300,000 cubic metres of forests

A windstorm dubbed „Mortimer“ which felled trees and brought down power lines in the Czech Republic on Monday is reported to have damaged 300,000 cubic metres of forests, which is approximately 300,000 trees.

The state-own forest company Lesy CR, which owns half of the forests in the country, said it did not yet have a damage estimate.

The added volume of timber which will need to be processed is expected to further decrease the price of timber on the market which has seen a glut from enforced logging due to bark-beetle infestation.