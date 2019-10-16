Mortgage rates fall for eighth month in row

Average mortgage rates in the Czech Republic fell to 2.47 percent last month from 2.61 percent in August, according to an index run by consultants Fincentrum. It was the eight month in succession that mortgage rates fell. However, the availability of cheaper housing loans has not done much to revive the Czech mortgage market, analysts said.

Mortgage rates hit a low of 1.77 percent in December 2016 and since then have mainly been on an upward trajectory.