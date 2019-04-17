Mortgage rate fall lead to jump in new contracts

The average mortgage rate in the Czech Republic fell from 2.99 percent in February to 2.90 percent in March, according to data released on Wednesday by market analysts Fincentrum.
It was the biggest one-month decline seen in four years and led to a considerably higher number of new mortgage contracts being signed than in the previous months.
Interest rates hit a lot of 1.77 percent in the Czech Republic in December 2016. Since that time they have been on a generally upward trend.
Pressure mounts for Czech trade minister to resign over China-Taiwan diplomatic incident
The Czech “koruna” celebrates 100th birthday
Czech archaeologists reveal identity of ancient Egyptian Queen
“We will remember them”: Trevor Sage, the Englishman cleaning Prague’s Holocaust memorial plaques
Press: Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways set to launch direct flights to Prague