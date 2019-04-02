Mortgage lending down 26.9 pct in January-February

Mortgage lending fell by 26.9 percent in the first two months of 2019 to 24.5 billion crowns, according to Czech National Bank figures.
Market analysts attribute the drop to front-loading in the second half of 2018 in anticipation of stricter lending guidelines and higher interest rates.
The average mortgage rate in the Czech Republic has been steadily climbing since reaching a record low of 1.8 percent in December 2016. It stood at 3.0 percent in January.
Meanwhile, consumer bank and credit-union borrowing rose by 7.1 percent in February, to 1.66 trillion crowns.
Czechs start moringa superfood business in Ethiopia
Acclaimed Czech-born author and essayist Milan Kundera, still an enigma at 90
Czech population hits 10.65 million, growth driven by immigration
Ikarie XB 1: New release for Czech sci-fi classic that foreshadowed Star Trek and 2001: A Space Odyssey
Five hundred new e-bikes to appear in Prague next week